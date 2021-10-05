Nominations for the Bargaining Committee closed at noon on September 27th and the following members have been elected for the following positions:

Bargaining Committee Chairperson - Richard Schaeffer acclaimed

Alternate - Ron Tuck acclaimed

There will be an election for the three positions of Bargaining Committee Member. Here are your candidates:

*Please see the candidate's biographies/information attached, below.

VOTING PROCEDURE

The ballot will be conducted electronically for this election process. You will receive an email from the "Scytl Credential Delivery System" on October 5th at 9:00am, with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot. If you know of another member that doesn't get credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to contact [email protected].

There will be a deadline of Monday, October 18th at 12:00 pm to request credentials if you have not received them.

Deadline to cast your vote is 5:00 pm on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021.

In solidarity,

Linsay Buss

Staff Representative - Negotiations