VOTING for your BARGAINING COMMITTEE

Elections are now underway for three positions of Bargaining Committee Member. You should have received an email from the "Scytl Credential Delivery System" on October 5th with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. If you did not receive the email, please check for spam or look in your junk mail because your email may not have recognized the Scytl address.

There will be a deadline of Monday, October 18th at 12:00 pm to request credentials if you have not received them.

Deadline to cast your vote is 5:00 pm on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021.

CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

There is still one vacancy to be filled on the Bargaining Committee. Nominations are now open for the following:

Bargaining Committee Alternate – one position

Any BCGEU member working in the BCIT Support bargaining unit can be nominated or accept nomination to run in this election.

In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and that form must be returned by: 5:00 pm on Thursday, October 21st, 2021.

Each candidate who is nominated may complete, and send back with their nomination form, a campaign bulletin or information sheet on ONE 8.5" x 11" page which the Union will distribute to the membership with the ballots and post to the website in the event of an election. Any other campaign material used by any candidate is their responsibility. Please note that the information sheet should accompany the nomination form and the nomination forms must be signed . Please read and follow the instructions carefully.

Please email your completed nomination forms to: [email protected]

In solidarity,

Linsay Buss

Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



