BCIT Support - Bargaining Committee Elections – final results - BCGEU

Published on October 22, 2021

Elections for the new BCIT – Support Bargaining Committee are now completed and the following members have been elected for the following positions:

  • Bargaining Committee Chairperson - Richard Schaeffer

Bargaining Committee Members:

  • Carla Reid
  • Darryl Wong
  • Kim Daniel

Alternates:

  • Ron Tuck
  • Robert Supeene

Congratulations to our new committee members and to all the candidates for letting their names stand for election.

Watch for a membership survey to canvas your input as we prepare to return to the bargaining table.

 

In solidarity,

Linsay Buss
Staff Representative – Negotiations

