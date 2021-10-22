Elections for the new BCIT – Support Bargaining Committee are now completed and the following members have been elected for the following positions:

Bargaining Committee Chairperson - Richard Schaeffer

Bargaining Committee Members:

Carla Reid

Darryl Wong

Kim Daniel

Alternates:

Ron Tuck

Robert Supeene

Congratulations to our new committee members and to all the candidates for letting their names stand for election.

Watch for a membership survey to canvas your input as we prepare to return to the bargaining table.

In solidarity,

Linsay Buss

Staff Representative – Negotiations

