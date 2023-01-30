Negotiations with the employer commenced, for a renewal agreement, on January 23rd, 2023. We have met at the bargaining table six days since then.

There are a significant number of proposals from both parties. We have bundled some of the proposals and appointed working groups (sub-committees) to meet separately and focus on these specific issues. For example, we have a sub-committee to review "fixed-term appointments" and extensions of "non-regular" work. At this time, we are focused on resolving the non-monetary items before we discuss the monetary items.

Scheduling often poses challenges, especially with Spring Break, and our next dates to meet with the employer are April 17th and 18th.

Please remind your coworkers to sign up to get important updates by email and ensure that your contact information is current. If you know a co-worker who is not getting these emails, forward this to them and tell them to sign up here. If they aren't getting emails, we don't have their contact info.



In solidarity,

Richard Schaeffer, Bargaining Committee Chair

Darryl Wong, Bargaining Committee member

Carla Reid, Bargaining Committee member

Kim Daniel, Bargaining Committee member

Ron Tuck, Bargaining Committee alternate

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP