Negotiations with the employer commenced, for a renewal agreement, on January 23rd, 2023. We have met at the bargaining table six days since then.
There are a significant number of proposals from both parties. We have bundled some of the proposals and appointed working groups (sub-committees) to meet separately and focus on these specific issues. For example, we have a sub-committee to review "fixed-term appointments" and extensions of "non-regular" work. At this time, we are focused on resolving the non-monetary items before we discuss the monetary items.
Scheduling often poses challenges, especially with Spring Break, and our next dates to meet with the employer are April 17th and 18th.
Please remind your coworkers to sign up to get important updates by email and ensure that your contact information is current. If you know a co-worker who is not getting these emails, forward this to them and tell them to sign up here. If they aren't getting emails, we don't have their contact info.
In solidarity,
Richard Schaeffer, Bargaining Committee Chair
Darryl Wong, Bargaining Committee member
Carla Reid, Bargaining Committee member
Kim Daniel, Bargaining Committee member
Ron Tuck, Bargaining Committee alternate
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations
Download BCIT Support BargUpdate 23mar13.pdf
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.