EMPLOYER TABLES HUNDREDS OF MEMORANDUMS

Your Bargaining Committee has been busy with negotiations work over the past several months. We have met with the employer at the bargaining table, for 2-3 days each month, since November. We have a large package of proposals to work our way through and currently we are still discussing and trying to resolve all the non-monetary and local issues. We are scheduling further dates in February and April.

In addition to proposed changes to the collective agreement, your employer has tabled five binders full of Memorandums of Agreement, dating back to 1975. Each of the documents must be reviewed with the employer, and either renewed or terminated. Your Bargaining Committee has been busy preparing for this review as well.

To help ensure you receive a copy of bargaining updates please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update.

In solidarity,

Richard Schaeffer, Bargaining Committee Chair

Kim Daniel, Bargaining Committee Member

Carla Reid, Bargaining Committee Member

Darryl Wong, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, BCGEU Staff Representative - Negotiations

