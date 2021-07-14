Click here to find info on COVID-19

BCIT – Support Staff - Stewards

Published on July 14, 2021

The following members are stewards with the Support Bargaining Unit at BCIT:

  • Brittany Denunzio
  • Carla Reid
  • Celeste Dunstan
  • Darryl Wong
  • Judy Phipps
  • Kim Daniel
  • Kristijana Obradovic
  • Lance Baker
  • •Lynn Stewart
  • Scott McAlpine
  • Richard Schaeffer
  • Robert Supeene
  • Ronald Tuck
  • Glenda Hopkins
  • Melanie Keller
  • Oxana Klemin


You may contact them with any questions regarding work-related issues, your collective agreement and the Union.

In solidarity

Larisa Mills
Staff Representative

