The following members are stewards with the Support Bargaining Unit at BCIT:

Brittany Denunzio

Carla Reid

Celeste Dunstan

Darryl Wong

Judy Phipps

Kim Daniel

Kristijana Obradovic

Lance Baker

•Lynn Stewart

Scott McAlpine

Richard Schaeffer

Robert Supeene

Ronald Tuck

Glenda Hopkins

Melanie Keller

Oxana Klemin



You may contact them with any questions regarding work-related issues, your collective agreement and the Union.



In solidarity



Larisa Mills

Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP