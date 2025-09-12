Nominations are now open for 2 (two) steward positions at BCIT Support Staff.
Nominations close at 4PM on Friday – September 19, 2025.
Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the Union.
Some of the roles of a steward are:
- Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.
- Supporting co-workers in meetings with management.
- Listening to co-workers about their issues.
- Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.
- Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the union.
- Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.
- Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as the Joint Labour Management and Occupational Health and Safety Committees.
Feel free to visit the Union's website for more information (www.bcgeu.ca/stewards).
Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office via regular mail, fax or email by 4:00 pm on Friday – September 19, 2025:
- BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office - #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4
- Fax: 604-215-1410 | Email: [email protected]
In solidarity,
Kim Daniel – Local 703 Chairperson
Kike Ayantayo- Staff Representative
Download PDF of bulletin here
Download PDF of nomination form here
