We have the results from our recent call for steward nominations at GLS #38 (Marpole) and I am pleased to announce that William Emery has been acclaimed as new steward at this worksite. Please join me in wishing them well in their new role.



Please feel free to reach out to William should you have any union related questions or concerns.



In Solidarity,



Larisa Mills, Staff Representative



