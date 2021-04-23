As you may be aware, our union conducted an occupational health survey for all unionized BCSS members earlier this spring. The intent of the survey was to collect information on members' back and hip issues, and then use the survey results to review the current equipment set up for staff. There was a total of 219 survey respondents.

Some key survey findings include:

84% of respondents indicated that they did not experience any lower back pain prior to joining BCSS, meanwhile, 84% of respondents said they currently do experience lower back issues.



92% of respondents said they did not have a history of any hip pain prior to joining BCSS. Meanwhile, 77% of respondents said they currently experience hip pain.



A whopping 94% of respondents said that they would say yes to the option of wearing a load-bearing vest to move equipment from their belt.

Read the full report of the survey findings here



The next steps:



Your Component 1 leadership will begin a discussion with the employer to address the impact that current equipment set ups may be having on staff health. The uniform committee will be reviewing this survey with the employer at the next committee meeting.



Thanks to everyone who took the time to complete this important survey. We will continue to keep you updated.





UWU/MoveUP