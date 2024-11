Please join members of your Local 401 Executive, who will be hosting a Member-to-Member worksite visits at Beckley Farm & Resthaven Lodge.

This is an opportunity for members to discuss issues and concerns they have in the workplace, ask questions, and update any changes (address, phone #, etc.) in members' records.





Beckley Farm Visit

DATE: Thursday, December 12, 2024

TIMES: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

LOCATION: 530 Simcoe Street, Victoria (Staff Lunchroom)

Resthaven Lodge Visit

DATE: Thursday, December 12, 2024

TIMES: 2 – 4 p.m.

LOCATION: 2281 Mills Rd, Sidney (Staff Lunchroom)

In solidarity,

Richard Ziemianski, Chairperson, Local 401

Stacey Campbell, BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





