Better wages are top of mind for so many British Columbians right now as the cost of living soars. We know you need to make more to keep up, and that some members believe better wages can be attained without a union. However, the best way to increase wages is through collective bargaining.

And it’s more than just wages. Through a union you have job security, protection against unjust discipline and management harassment, a voice for better working conditions, opportunities for training and seniority rights when it comes to scheduling and vacation.

Here is a look at your rights under your current collective agreement vs. the basic standards of compensation and conditions of employment under B.C.’s Employment Standards Act:

Your collective agreement Employment Standards Act Discipline and termination Employers cannot terminate or discipline an employee without just cause. Employees can grieve all unjust discipline and the employer is required to defend their position through the grievance process or arbitration. Employees are represented by the union and entitled to a steward at any disciplinary meeting. The arbitrator has the power to reinstate an employee who was terminated and remove any unjust discipline from their file. Employer is free to terminate without any cause, let alone just cause, as long as they pay severance: 2 weeks severance for 1-3 years of employment

3 - 8 weeks (maximum) for 3 years or more years of employment If the employer disciplines or terminates for cause, the employee will not be entitled to a representative at any disciplinary meeting. If an employee wants to challenge the discipline/termination they will not have access to the grievance and arbitration process and will not be represented by the union. They will be required to litigate the matter at their own expense. The court cannot reinstate them to their employment, and they will only be entitled to what the court deems to be a reasonable amount of severance. Boot allowance Employer paid up to $200 None Health and welfare benefits Extended Health Care Plan Dental Plan Life Insurance Counselling through the Employee Assistance Plan (EAP) None Bereavement leave 2 days PAID 3 days UNPAID Substitution pay Will be paid a premium for that work None Meal allowance Up to $75 daily None Stat holidays 1.5x pay and lieu day Boxing Day is included as a stat holiday 1.5x pay Shift premiums $1.50/hr increase for night shift None Recall from layoff rights By order of seniority Employees can be recalled at the employer’s whim and not on the basis of seniority. Job promotion By order of seniority Employer can hire externals at whim. No preference for existing employees let alone for the most senior employees. Bridging of service Can resign to care for a dependent parent, spouse or child and will retain their seniority if re-employed within 3 years. None

Your employer has not committed to wage increases as far as we are aware, but if they've made promises for giving up the union, please let us know as this is invaluable information as we get set for bargaining. Right now, the bargaining committee nomination period is open. We’ll also be sending out a bargaining survey soon to gather info about your needs and concerns. The more feedback we get from you, the stronger our demands will be for improvements.

We want you to have the best pay, benefits and working conditions possible, but informal promises for higher wages with no guarantee of follow through is not the way forward. Instead, we can work together in the upcoming round of bargaining to build on the union advantage we already have, and negotiate a better contract that gets you the wages you need and deserve.

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me at [email protected] or 236-326-5776.



In solidarity,

Shane Rush

Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP