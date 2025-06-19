There was an online vote regarding the method for paid holidays for part-time employees at BGC South Vancouver Island (as per Article 17.11 in the Collective Agreement).



The choice was to opt into a paid holiday time bank based on 5.0% of your regular straight-time hours worked, OR alternatively, receive an additional 5.0% of straight-time pay on each paycheque.



Members have voted for part-time employees to accumulate a paid holiday bank (based on 5% of all regular straight time hours)



Here are the vote results:

Option 1 - Regular part-time employees accumulate a paid holiday bank (based on 5% of all regular straight time hours): 13 (81.3%) Option 2 – To be paid the 5% on each pay cheque: 3 (18.8%)

Total Voting: 16 Abstain: 1

Please note that the decision is final and cannot be reversed.



Your employer has confirmed with the union that the paid holiday bank will be in effect starting on June 14, 2025. They have confirmed that this should show up on each employee’s pay stub.



If you still have questions regarding paid holidays, please see answers to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) below:





What are the paid holidays in the collective agreement:



17.1 Paid Holidays



The Employer recognizes the following as paid holidays:



New Year's Day Labour Day

Family Day National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Good Friday Thanksgiving Day

Easter Monday Remembrance Day

Victoria Day Christmas Day

Canada Day Boxing Day

British Columbia Day



Any other holiday proclaimed by the federal or provincial governments will also be a paid holiday.



Employees shall be entitled to National Indigenous Peoples Day (June 21st) and/or Louis Riel Day (November 16th) in lieu of Easter Monday and/or Boxing Day if their worksite is open.





Am I entitled to a paid day off on the holiday or a day in lieu?

Full-time employees (Articles 17.2-17.5): will be provided with a day off on the paid holiday, or on the first regularly scheduled workday following paid the holiday. Where this is not possible, or a full-time employee is called into work, they will receive a lieu day to be scheduled by mutual agreement with their managers within six months of the day that the lieu day was earned.



Part-time employees Part-time employees, due to the results of the vote, are entitled to take a paid day off using the Statutory Holiday Bank

Casual employees Casual employees are entitled to 10.6% extra pay on each pay cheque in lieu of scheduled vacations and paid holidays as per Article 30.5.





If I work on the date of the paid holiday, will I be paid 1.5 times?

Yes, all employees are entitled to 1.5 times their hourly wage for hours worked on a paid holiday including regular full-time, regular part-time, and casual employees regardless of how many days they have worked in the past month (Articles 17.5 and 30.5).

In solidarity,



Abee Armstrong, Steward

Rachel Klopp, Steward

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



Download a PDF of this bulletin





UWU/MoveUP