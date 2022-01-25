February is Black History Month, and the BCGEU is celebrating the contributions and legacy of Black Canadians throughout our history.

Since Black History Month was created 25 years ago, we have honoured the role that so many Black Canadians have played in society. Around this year’s celebrations, there has been a focus on those who have made an impact on Canadian politics, including Lincoln Alexander – who fought for racial equity and served as the first Black cabinet minister and Lieutenant Governor of Ontario – and Jean Augustine – the first Black woman federal cabinet minister who was integral in the recognition of this month.

So many more Black Canadians have made significant contributions in other fields like science, arts, entertainment, journalism, writers and authors, and activism for racial equality.

Throughout the month, we will be sharing resources and events that members can access to learn more about Black history in Canada.

EVENTS

Two Events to Honour Black History Month

Sponsored by the Vancouver & District and New Westminster & District Labour Councils

Two part discussion with guest speakers, Candace Knoll and Parker Johnson:

February 9th and 16th: Register here

RESOURCES

BOOKS

Subtle Act of Exclusion: How to understand, Identify, and Stop Microaggressions by Tiffany Jana and Michael Baran

by Tiffany Jana and Michael Baran White Fragility: Why it's So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism by Robin Diangelo

by Robin Diangelo They said this would be fun: Race, Campus Life, and Growing Up by Eternity Martis

by Eternity Martis Caste by Isabel Wilkerson

by Isabel Wilkerson The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

by Brit Bennett Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think, and Do by Jennifer L. Eberhardt

by Jennifer L. Eberhardt Blind Spot: Hidden Biases of Good People by Mahzarin R. Banaji and Anthony G. Greenwald





UWU/MoveUP