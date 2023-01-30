February is Black History Month (BHM) and the BCGEU is commemorating the resilient history and legacy of Black Canadians.

While the world still grapples with racism and anti-Black racism, we will be highlighting events throughout the month that we encourage our members to attend. We hope that these events will serve as an opportunity for growth and learning around the history and present-day experiences of racism and anti-Blackness.

Although we want to acknowledge the ongoing legacy of racism, we also want to uplift the important contributions of Black leaders in the Canadian labor movement over the years. Throughout the month we will be highlighting some exceptional Black Canadians who have made tremendous contributions to the labor movement.

Resources and events will be shared throughout the month of February below.

EVENTS

African Descent History in BC

What: Surrey Archives hosts guest speaker Yasin Kiraga Misago, president of the African Descent Society of BC for a free virtual presentation. During the one-hour talk, Misago will explore BC.’s early history of African descent, which dates back to 1858, as well as discuss Surrey’s African diaspora story.

When: February 9, 2023

Time: 6:30 to 7:30 pm

Where: Online via Microsoft Teams

Cost: Free, advance registration required

Out Of The Sun: On Black History And Storytelling

What: BC Black History Awareness Society presents a live-streamed conversation with award-winning novelist Esi Edugyan. The two-time Scotiabank Giller Prize winner and internationally bestselling author will discuss her book, Out of the Sun: On Race and Storytelling with the live and live-streamed audience. The event will also feature musical performances and a Q&A session.

When: February 21, 2023

Time: 5 to 7 pm

Where: Online

Cost: Free, though donations are being accepted. Purchase online

Check out other events from the BC Black History Awareness Society here: https://bcblackhistory.ca/black-history-month-2023/

RESOURCES

BOOKS

Subtle Act of Exclusion: How to understand, Identify, and Stop Microaggressions by Tiffany Jana and Michael Baran

by Tiffany Jana and Michael Baran White Fragility: Why it's So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism by Robin Diangelo

by Robin Diangelo They said this would be fun: Race, Campus Life, and Growing Up by Eternity Martis

by Eternity Martis Caste by Isabel Wilkerson

by Isabel Wilkerson The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

by Brit Bennett Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think, and Do by Jennifer L. Eberhardt

by Jennifer L. Eberhardt Blind Spot: Hidden Biases of Good People by Mahzarin R. Banaji and Anthony G. Greenwald





UWU/MoveUP