Black History Month 2026 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 30, 2026

Black History Month in B.C.: Events, Film & Ways to Engage

February is Black History Month, and this year marks the 30th anniversary of its recognition in Canada. It’s a time to honour the histories, cultures, leadership, and ongoing contributions of Black communities — and to continue the work toward equity and justice beyond a single month.

This February, we encourage everyone to attend local events, support Black artists and organizers, and engage with resources that centre Black voices and experiences across British Columbia.

Events & Community Gatherings

  1. Black History Month Showcase

What: A celebration of Black creativity, culture, and community featuring performances, speakers, and local talent.
When: February 2026
Where: Vancouver
Cost: Ticketed
More info:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/black-history-month-showcase-tickets-1980396591516

  1. Black Brilliance in B.C.

What: An evening highlighting Black excellence, leadership, and community impact across British Columbia.
When: February 2026
Where: Vancouver
Cost: Ticketed
More info:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/black-brilliance-in-bc-2026-tickets-1978196017540

Learning, Talks & Institutional Programming

  1. Black History Month at Royal Roads University

What: A series of talks, events, and learning opportunities exploring Black history, culture, and contemporary issues.
When: Throughout February
Where: Royal Roads University (in person and online)
More info:
https://www.royalroads.ca/BlackHistoryMonth

Film, Arts & Culture

  1. Celebrating Black Futures – VIFF

What: A curated film series spotlighting Black filmmakers, stories, and visions of the future.
When: February
Where: VIFF Centre and online screenings
More info:
https://viff.org/series/celebrating-black-futures/

Watch & Learn: Labour & Black History

  1. Beyond Black History Month – Canadian Labour Congress

What: A video series exploring Black workers’ histories, experiences, and leadership within the labour movement, with a focus on year-round action beyond February.
Watch here:
https://canadianlabour.ca/beyond-bhm-videos/

Books

  • The Skin We’re In — Desmond Cole

  • Freedom Is a Constant Struggle — Angela Y. Davis

  • Policing Black Lives — Robyn Maynard (ed.)

  • Subtle Acts of Exclusion — Tiffany Jana & Michael Baran

  • Black Women Under State — Idil Abdillahi

  • White Fragility — Robin DiAngelo

  • They Said This Would Be Fun — Eternity Martis

  • Caste — Isabel Wilkerson

  • The Vanishing Half — Brit Bennett

  • Biased — Jennifer L. Eberhardt

  • Blind Spot — Mahzarin R. Banaji & Anthony G. Greenwald

  • Bigger Than Bravery — Valerie Boyd, Alice Walker, Kiese Laymon

Resources

BC Black History Awareness Society
https://bcblackhistory.ca/

Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion
https://ccdi.ca/

Government of Canada – Black History Month (Canadian Heritage)
https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/black-history-month.html

Canadian Labour Congress – Equity & Anti-Racism
https://canadianlabour.ca/issues/equity/

Noteworthy Black Canadians
https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/important-commemorative-days/black-history-month/noteworthy-canadians.html

African Descent Society BC
https://africandescentbc.ca/

UN International Decade for People of African Descent
https://www.un.org/en/observances/decade-people-african-descent

Government of British Columbia – Anti-Racism
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/multiculturalism-anti-racism/anti-racism

Massy Books – Black History Month Reading Lists
https://storestock.massybooks.com/book-lists/black-history-month

Amnesty International Canada – Rights Back at You Podcast
https://www.amnesty.ca/activism-guide/rights-back-at-you-podcast-is-here/



