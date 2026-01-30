Black History Month in B.C.: Events, Film & Ways to Engage
February is Black History Month, and this year marks the 30th anniversary of its recognition in Canada. It’s a time to honour the histories, cultures, leadership, and ongoing contributions of Black communities — and to continue the work toward equity and justice beyond a single month.
This February, we encourage everyone to attend local events, support Black artists and organizers, and engage with resources that centre Black voices and experiences across British Columbia.
Events & Community Gatherings
- Black History Month Showcase
What: A celebration of Black creativity, culture, and community featuring performances, speakers, and local talent.
When: February 2026
Where: Vancouver
Cost: Ticketed
More info:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/black-history-month-showcase-tickets-1980396591516
- Black Brilliance in B.C.
What: An evening highlighting Black excellence, leadership, and community impact across British Columbia.
When: February 2026
Where: Vancouver
Cost: Ticketed
More info:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/black-brilliance-in-bc-2026-tickets-1978196017540
Learning, Talks & Institutional Programming
- Black History Month at Royal Roads University
What: A series of talks, events, and learning opportunities exploring Black history, culture, and contemporary issues.
When: Throughout February
Where: Royal Roads University (in person and online)
More info:
https://www.royalroads.ca/BlackHistoryMonth
Film, Arts & Culture
- Celebrating Black Futures – VIFF
What: A curated film series spotlighting Black filmmakers, stories, and visions of the future.
When: February
Where: VIFF Centre and online screenings
More info:
https://viff.org/series/celebrating-black-futures/
Watch & Learn: Labour & Black History
- Beyond Black History Month – Canadian Labour Congress
What: A video series exploring Black workers’ histories, experiences, and leadership within the labour movement, with a focus on year-round action beyond February.
Watch here:
https://canadianlabour.ca/beyond-bhm-videos/
Books
-
The Skin We’re In — Desmond Cole
-
Freedom Is a Constant Struggle — Angela Y. Davis
-
Policing Black Lives — Robyn Maynard (ed.)
-
Subtle Acts of Exclusion — Tiffany Jana & Michael Baran
-
Black Women Under State — Idil Abdillahi
-
White Fragility — Robin DiAngelo
-
They Said This Would Be Fun — Eternity Martis
-
Caste — Isabel Wilkerson
-
The Vanishing Half — Brit Bennett
-
Biased — Jennifer L. Eberhardt
-
Blind Spot — Mahzarin R. Banaji & Anthony G. Greenwald
-
Bigger Than Bravery — Valerie Boyd, Alice Walker, Kiese Laymon
Resources
BC Black History Awareness Society
https://bcblackhistory.ca/
Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion
https://ccdi.ca/
Government of Canada – Black History Month (Canadian Heritage)
https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/black-history-month.html
Canadian Labour Congress – Equity & Anti-Racism
https://canadianlabour.ca/issues/equity/
Noteworthy Black Canadians
https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/important-commemorative-days/black-history-month/noteworthy-canadians.html
African Descent Society BC
https://africandescentbc.ca/
UN International Decade for People of African Descent
https://www.un.org/en/observances/decade-people-african-descent
Government of British Columbia – Anti-Racism
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/multiculturalism-anti-racism/anti-racism
Massy Books – Black History Month Reading Lists
https://storestock.massybooks.com/book-lists/black-history-month
Amnesty International Canada – Rights Back at You Podcast
https://www.amnesty.ca/activism-guide/rights-back-at-you-podcast-is-here/
UWU/MoveUP
© Copyright BCGEU 2026. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs