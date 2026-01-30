Black History Month in B.C.: Events, Film & Ways to Engage

February is Black History Month, and this year marks the 30th anniversary of its recognition in Canada. It’s a time to honour the histories, cultures, leadership, and ongoing contributions of Black communities — and to continue the work toward equity and justice beyond a single month.



This February, we encourage everyone to attend local events, support Black artists and organizers, and engage with resources that centre Black voices and experiences across British Columbia.

Events & Community Gatherings

Black History Month Showcase

What: A celebration of Black creativity, culture, and community featuring performances, speakers, and local talent.

When: February 2026

Where: Vancouver

Cost: Ticketed

More info:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/black-history-month-showcase-tickets-1980396591516

Black Brilliance in B.C.

What: An evening highlighting Black excellence, leadership, and community impact across British Columbia.

When: February 2026

Where: Vancouver

Cost: Ticketed

More info:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/black-brilliance-in-bc-2026-tickets-1978196017540

Learning, Talks & Institutional Programming

Black History Month at Royal Roads University

What: A series of talks, events, and learning opportunities exploring Black history, culture, and contemporary issues.

When: Throughout February

Where: Royal Roads University (in person and online)

More info:

https://www.royalroads.ca/BlackHistoryMonth

Film, Arts & Culture

Celebrating Black Futures – VIFF

What: A curated film series spotlighting Black filmmakers, stories, and visions of the future.

When: February

Where: VIFF Centre and online screenings

More info:

https://viff.org/series/celebrating-black-futures/

Watch & Learn: Labour & Black History

Beyond Black History Month – Canadian Labour Congress

What: A video series exploring Black workers’ histories, experiences, and leadership within the labour movement, with a focus on year-round action beyond February.

Watch here:

https://canadianlabour.ca/beyond-bhm-videos/

Books

The Skin We’re In — Desmond Cole

Freedom Is a Constant Struggle — Angela Y. Davis

Policing Black Lives — Robyn Maynard (ed.)

Subtle Acts of Exclusion — Tiffany Jana & Michael Baran

Black Women Under State — Idil Abdillahi

White Fragility — Robin DiAngelo

They Said This Would Be Fun — Eternity Martis

Caste — Isabel Wilkerson

The Vanishing Half — Brit Bennett

Biased — Jennifer L. Eberhardt

Blind Spot — Mahzarin R. Banaji & Anthony G. Greenwald

Bigger Than Bravery — Valerie Boyd, Alice Walker, Kiese Laymon

Resources

BC Black History Awareness Society

https://bcblackhistory.ca/

Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion

https://ccdi.ca/

Government of Canada – Black History Month (Canadian Heritage)

https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/black-history-month.html

Canadian Labour Congress – Equity & Anti-Racism

https://canadianlabour.ca/issues/equity/

Noteworthy Black Canadians

https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/important-commemorative-days/black-history-month/noteworthy-canadians.html

African Descent Society BC

https://africandescentbc.ca/

UN International Decade for People of African Descent

https://www.un.org/en/observances/decade-people-african-descent

Government of British Columbia – Anti-Racism

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/multiculturalism-anti-racism/anti-racism

Massy Books – Black History Month Reading Lists

https://storestock.massybooks.com/book-lists/black-history-month

Amnesty International Canada – Rights Back at You Podcast

https://www.amnesty.ca/activism-guide/rights-back-at-you-podcast-is-here/





