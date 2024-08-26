We are happy to announce that your employer has confirmed that they are applying for membership with the Community Social Services Employer’s Association (CSSEA).



This means you are joining approximately 17,000 other union members as part of a sectoral collective agreement that covers all unionized Community Social Services across British Columbia regardless of employer or union.



The non-monetary provisions of your new collective agreement which includes topics like seniority rights, the grievance procedure etc. will come into effect on October 5th, 2024.



Here are some informative links for your reference:



Explains the sectoral collective agreements, and the process for your workplace to join the same collective agreement as the other unionized community social service workers.

This document spells out the terms and conditions of employment, as well as the benefits associated with your union membership

Summary of the extended health benefits that other community social service workers have.

Should you have any questions please contact your Local 301 Executive by reaching out to the BCGEU Victoria Area Office at [email protected] or by phone at (250) 388-9948 .



In solidarity,

Jaela Villegas, Organizer

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative – Field Services

Kate Banky, Local 301 Chairperson

Peter Janz, Local 301 Recording Secretary

Taryn Cassidy, Local 301 Member-at-Large



