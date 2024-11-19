Now that you are members of the BCGEU, you will be covered by the Community Social Services General Services Collective Agreement - the non-monetary parts of your collective agreement are in effect as of November 5th .

What's Next?

The first step was for the BC Government to add your Employer's name to the Community Social Services Employer Regulation through a BC Order in Council (OIC), which came on September 13th, 2024.

The monetary parts of your new collective agreement will take effect four months after the OIC is issued on January 13th, 2025. This includes your wages and benefits.

Your collective agreement spells out your legal rights at work. Your agreement is a sectoral agreement negotiated between workers in community social services represented by an association of unions (CSSBA) and an association of your employers. We negotiate with the collective power of 16,000 community social service workers to achieve higher wages, benefits and better working conditions than a small workplace could get on their own. Our strength is in numbers.

You can read your collective agreement here.

Please reach out to Jaela Villegas or a member of the Local 301 Executive (email addresses below) to learn more about your collective agreement and how it applies to you and your coworkers.

In solidarity

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative – Field Services

Jaela Villegas, Organizer ([email protected])

Kate Banky, Local 301 Chairperson ([email protected])

Peter Janz, Local 301 Recording Secretary ([email protected])

Taryn Cassidy, Local 301 Member at Large ([email protected])

P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU's Member Portal. If you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. Please contact the Victoria Area office for your BCGEU Member ID number at [email protected] or 250-384-8060.

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP