Our apologies to our members working at BGCSVI, there was an error in our earlier message dated August 23, 2024. At our last bulletin, we had said that the non-monetary provisions of your new collective agreement will come into effect on October 5th but it's actually one month later. The correct date is November 5th, 2024.

FAQs - Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA)

Explains the sectoral collective agreements, and the process for your workplace to join the same collective agreement as the other unionized community social service workers.

Community Social Services - General Services Collective Agreement

This document spells out the terms and conditions of employment, as well as the benefits associated with your union membership

CSSBA - Benefits at A Glance

Summary of the extended health benefits that other community social service workers have.

Should you have any questions please contact your Local 301 Executive by reaching out to the BCGEU Victoria Area Office at [email protected] or by phone at (250) 388-9948 .

In solidarity,

Jaela Villegas, Organizer

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative – Field Services

Kate Banky, Local 301 Chairperson

Peter Janz, Local 301 Recording Secretary

Taryn Cassidy, Local 301 Member-at-Large

Download PDF of bulletin here





