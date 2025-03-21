A lot of you have been asking for an update on classifications for all your jobs.

Currently here are the following job descriptions with the proposed classifications we received from your employer:

● Child & Youth Care Worker

● Child & Youth Care Worker/Support Worker

● On-Call Outdoor Maintenance Worker

● Registration Clerk & Office Coordinator

● Youth & Family Support Worker

● Youth Outreach Worker

● Intake Coordinator/Youth & Family Support Worker

● Best Babies Group Facilitator

If you are in any of the above job classifications, you should have received an email from our Classifications Staff Representative seeking your feedback. If you did not receive one and you are in the job classifications listed above, please contact [email protected]

We are still awaiting many of the other proposed job descriptions and our Classifications Staff Representative will contact you by email once they have received it. Please remember any wage adjustments made following the confirmation of classifications and wage grids would be retroactive to January 13.

We understand that this has been a slow and difficult process, and we are committed to ensuring that all of you receive the correct classification and wage rate in accordance with our collective agreement.

In solidarity,

Jaela Villegas

BCGEU Organizer

Kathleen Mann

BCGEU Staff Representative, Field Services

