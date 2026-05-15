Local Issues and NPF Negotiations with the Employer are Beginning!



Following our April 8, 2026, membership meeting to discuss your concerns with Boys and Girls Club South Vancouver Island (BGCSVI), we are writing to share that negotiations for both the Non-Provincial Funding (NPF) Agreement and Local Issues are starting.



NPF Agreements are negotiated when an Employer under the Community Social Services sector has positions or programs that are not provincially funded.



Local Issues, on the other hand, expand on the Community Social Services – General Services – Collective Agreement. The goal of the Local Issues is to tackle as the name suggests, the local issues with the Employer this includes topics like hours of work definitions and casual call-in procedure.

These are the dates we are meeting with the Employer:

May 19, 2026 for NPF negotiations;

June 1, 2026 for Local Issues;

Tentatively June 8, 2026 for either NPF or Local Issues; and

Tentatively June 9, 2026 for either NPF or Local Issues.

We have tentatively scheduled June 8 and 9, 2026, these dates might be cancelled if we reach an agreement sooner.



With the hard work of your steward, Beth Smith, and the support from the other BCGEU Departments, we will continue to work towards the best NPF Agreement and Local Issues we can achieve.



To ensure you or your co-workers receive copies of all bargaining updates in a timely manner, we recommend that you update your existing contact information by going to the BCGEU website at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup or by notifying your bargaining committee or Steward.



Remember we are stronger together!



In solidarity,



Beth Smith, BGCSVI Steward

Noah Escandor, Staff Representative

Kathleen Mann, Associate Director, Region 1 Vancouver Island and Area 12 Terrace



P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU's Member Portal. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP