Bargaining Update
On February 5, 2026, the Union Bargaining Committee met with the Employer Bargaining Committee to start bargaining your next collective agreement. We exchanged all proposals and discussed and reached agreement on several non-monetary proposals. The committees are scheduled to meet again on February 25, 2026, to hear the Employer's response to our monetary proposal package.
If you have any questions, please reach out to the Union bargaining committee.
In solidarity,
The Brant Villa Daycare Union Bargaining Committee
Isaac Seyoum
Branka Bozic
Myrna Bautista
Jennifer Arnold (Staff Representative)
Download PDF of bulletin here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2026. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs