Bargaining Update

On February 5, 2026, the Union Bargaining Committee met with the Employer Bargaining Committee to start bargaining your next collective agreement. We exchanged all proposals and discussed and reached agreement on several non-monetary proposals. The committees are scheduled to meet again on February 25, 2026, to hear the Employer's response to our monetary proposal package.



If you have any questions, please reach out to the Union bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



The Brant Villa Daycare Union Bargaining Committee



Isaac Seyoum

Branka Bozic

Myrna Bautista

Jennifer Arnold (Staff Representative)



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP