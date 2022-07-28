Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the Brant Villa Day Care Society tentative agreement has been ratified.



The vote was 100 % in favour of accepting the agreement.



Your bargaining committee thanks you for all of your support throughout the bargaining process.





In solidarity,



Branka Bozic

Bargaining Committee Chair



Myrna Bautista

Bargaining Committee Member



Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire







Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP