Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Broadmead Care - Member-to-Member Site Visits at Rest Haven Lodge, Nigel House, Harriet House and Veterans Memorial Lodge - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Broadmead Care - Member-to-Member Site Visits at Rest Haven Lodge, Nigel House, Harriet House and Veterans Memorial Lodge - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 10, 2023

Please join members of your Local 401 Executive, who will be hosting Member-to-Member worksite visits at Rest Haven Lodge, Nigel House, Harriet House, and Veterans Memorial Lodge.

This is an opportunity for members to ask questions and hear about issues and concerns in the workplace and update any changes of members records.

 

LOCATION

DATE

TIME(s)

Rest Haven Lodge
2281 Mills Rd

Nov. 27, 2023

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Nigel House
846 Nigel Ave.

Nov. 27, 2023

1-2 p.m.

Harriet House
3272 Harriet Rd

Nov. 27, 2023

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Lodge
4579 Chatterton Way

Dec. 1, 2023

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

and 2-4 p.m.

 

In solidarity,

Richard Ziemianski, Chairperson, Local 401
Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative
Nicole Shaver, Member at Large, Local 401

Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP