To: All BCGEU Members Broadmead Care Society

Re: Bargaining Chair Acclaimed/Committee Member Election Announced

The Union is pleased to advise that Annie Parohinog has been acclaimed as Bargaining Committee Chair for Broadmead. Please join us in congratulating Annie as she takes on this important responsibility.

Five (5) members from Broadmead have accepted their nominations to join Annie as bargaining committee members. Because there are only three (3) spaces available, an election must be conducted. The five (5) candidates running for election are as follows:

• Miguel Cerda

• Nicole Shaver

• Don Hambley

• James Whitehouse

• Julia Sunderland-Baker

All Broadmead Care Society members should receive an electronic ballot today, which will be sent to the email address we have on file for you via our Simply Voting software. You can check to see if your email address is current by logging on at www.bcgeu.ca.

Voting period will be 30 days and will run from:

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 to 4 p.m., March 24, 2023

Please ensure you check your inbox, junk email box and auto sort folders for your ballot email (the email will be from: [email protected]).

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent to members announcing the new Bargaining Committee.

In Solidarity,

Sean Antrim, Staff Representative

Chad McQuarrie, Staff Representative

Richard Ziemianski, Local 401 Chairperson





