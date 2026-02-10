Bargaining Committee Election Results

The results of the election for the Broadmead Care Society Bargaining Committee are set out below.

Eligible voters: ___ 519 ___

Total votes cast: ___110___

Number of spoiled votes: ____0____

Congratulations to you all!

Nicole Shaver, Bargaining Committee member Number of votes cast: __ 98 __

James Whitehouse, Bargaining Committee member Number of votes cast: __ 52 __

Annie Parohinog, Bargaining Committee member Number of votes cast: __ 37 __



Preet Johal, Alternate Number of votes cast: __ 32 __

To ensure you receive bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://members.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to update it or any of your existing contact info, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Katie Smith

Staff Representative - Negotiations

