Bargaining Committee Election Results
The results of the election for the Broadmead Care Society Bargaining Committee are set out below.
Eligible voters: ___519___
Total votes cast: ___110___
Number of spoiled votes: ____0____
Congratulations to you all!
Nicole Shaver, Bargaining Committee member Number of votes cast: __98__
James Whitehouse, Bargaining Committee member Number of votes cast: __52__
Annie Parohinog, Bargaining Committee member Number of votes cast: __37__
Preet Johal, Alternate Number of votes cast: __32__
To ensure you receive bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://members.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to update it or any of your existing contact info, you can use the same form.
In solidarity,
Katie Smith
Staff Representative - Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2026. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs