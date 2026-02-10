Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Broadmead Care Society - Bargaining Committee Election Results- - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Broadmead Care Society - Bargaining Committee Election Results- - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 10, 2026

Bargaining Committee Election Results

The results of the election for the Broadmead Care Society Bargaining Committee are set out below.

Eligible voters:                         ___519___
Total votes cast:                      ___110___
Number of spoiled votes:       ____0____

Congratulations to you all!

Nicole Shaver, Bargaining Committee member            Number of votes cast: __98__
James Whitehouse, Bargaining Committee member   Number of votes cast: __52__
Annie Parohinog, Bargaining Committee member       Number of votes cast: __37__


Preet Johal, Alternate                                                    Number of votes cast: __32__

To ensure you receive bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://members.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to update it or any of your existing contact info, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Katie Smith
Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of bulletin here



UWU/MoveUP