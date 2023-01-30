The BCGEU is pleased to announce that the following Broadmead Care Society members have been elected as your Bargaining Committee:

Annie Parohinog, Bargaining Committee Chair (Acclaimed)

Miguel Cerda, Bargaining Committee Member

Nicole Shaver, Bargaining Committee Member

James Whitehouse, Bargaining Committee Member

Congratulations to the new bargaining committee and thank you to everyone who ran for election! The committee will be meeting in the near future to work on bargaining proposals and prepare for bargaining.



It is important to hear from every member of the bargaining unit before negotiations begin. A bargaining questionnaire is a framework for members to give input on issues that are important to members to be negotiated for the next collective agreement. Please find the bargaining survey attached here.



Deadline for submission of bargaining survey is Friday, April 28, 2023, at 4 p.m.



In solidarity,



Sean Antrim & Stacey Campbell

BCGEU Staff Representatives



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of bargaining survey here