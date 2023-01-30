The BCGEU is pleased to announce that the following Broadmead Care Society members have been elected as your Bargaining Committee:
- Annie Parohinog, Bargaining Committee Chair (Acclaimed)
- Miguel Cerda, Bargaining Committee Member
- Nicole Shaver, Bargaining Committee Member
- James Whitehouse, Bargaining Committee Member
Congratulations to the new bargaining committee and thank you to everyone who ran for election! The committee will be meeting in the near future to work on bargaining proposals and prepare for bargaining.
It is important to hear from every member of the bargaining unit before negotiations begin. A bargaining questionnaire is a framework for members to give input on issues that are important to members to be negotiated for the next collective agreement. Please find the bargaining survey attached here.
Deadline for submission of bargaining survey is Friday, April 28, 2023, at 4 p.m.
In solidarity,
Sean Antrim & Stacey Campbell
BCGEU Staff Representatives
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of bargaining survey here
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.