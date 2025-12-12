To: All BCGEU Members at Broadmead Care Society

Re: Bargaining Committee Nominations – Four (4) Positions



As the collective agreement with your Employer expires on March 31, 2026, we are preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining.



Nominations are now open for a bargaining committee for upcoming negotiations with the Employer. Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the union staff representative and other elected leaders to help ensure their voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.



The bargaining committee has three positions, as follows:

Position 1(a)



Health Care Worker

Position 1(b)



Cook (I, II)

Dieticians (I, II, III)

Food Service (I, II)

Laundry Worker

Position 1(c)



Activity Worker (I, II)

Building Maintenance Worker

Buyer I

Clerk (I, II)

Financial Officer

Facilities Maintenance Worker

Facilities Maintenance Technician

Facilities Maintenance Supervisor

Information Systems (I, II) Occupational Therapist (I, II)

Office Assistant

Physiotherapist (I, II)

Recreations Therapist

Scheduling Supervisor

Social Worker

Purchasing Clerk

Therapy Assistant

Alternate



Any department (1 position)





A member who is interested in being on the committee must submit a nomination form and check off which position, or positions, they are interested in running for. For example, if a member is interested in being on the bargaining committee or the bargaining committee alternate, they must check off both boxes to be nominated for both positions.



Only one nomination form needs to be submitted. Please use the link at the bottom of this bulletin to download a nomination form. Note that the form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator.



The alternate bargaining committee member is entitled to one half-day of bargaining training with the rest of the elected committee. Should one of the three main bargaining committee members not be able to participate in the bargaining process for whatever reason, the alternate bargaining committee member would then be asked to step in and participate in the ongoing negotiations.



No prior negotiations experience is required, and training will be provided. The Union will provide bargaining training to the members of the bargaining committee.



Leaves of absence are provided for members to attend all meetings related to bargaining without loss of pay or benefits.





Duties of Committee Members and Chair:



All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining



Nominations for the bargaining committee positions must be received in the BCGEU Negotiations Department by 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 10th, 2026. Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned by fax to 604-294-5092, by email to [email protected] or by mail to:



BCGEU

Attn: Negotiations Department

4911 Canada Way

Burnaby BC V5G 3W3



In solidarity,



Katie Smith

Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

Download Broadmead Care Society Nomination Form