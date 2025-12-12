To: All BCGEU Members at Broadmead Care Society
Re: Bargaining Committee Nominations – Four (4) Positions
As the collective agreement with your Employer expires on March 31, 2026, we are preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining.
Nominations are now open for a bargaining committee for upcoming negotiations with the Employer. Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the union staff representative and other elected leaders to help ensure their voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.
The bargaining committee has three positions, as follows:
-
- Position 1(a)
Health Care Worker
-
- Position 1(b)
Cook (I, II)
Dieticians (I, II, III)
Food Service (I, II)
Laundry Worker
-
- Position 1(c)
Activity Worker (I, II)
Building Maintenance Worker
Buyer I
Clerk (I, II)
Financial Officer
Facilities Maintenance Worker
Facilities Maintenance Technician
Facilities Maintenance Supervisor
Information Systems (I, II) Occupational Therapist (I, II)
Office Assistant
Physiotherapist (I, II)
Recreations Therapist
Scheduling Supervisor
Social Worker
Purchasing Clerk
Therapy Assistant
-
- Alternate
Any department (1 position)
A member who is interested in being on the committee must submit a nomination form and check off which position, or positions, they are interested in running for. For example, if a member is interested in being on the bargaining committee or the bargaining committee alternate, they must check off both boxes to be nominated for both positions.
Only one nomination form needs to be submitted. Please use the link at the bottom of this bulletin to download a nomination form. Note that the form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator.
The alternate bargaining committee member is entitled to one half-day of bargaining training with the rest of the elected committee. Should one of the three main bargaining committee members not be able to participate in the bargaining process for whatever reason, the alternate bargaining committee member would then be asked to step in and participate in the ongoing negotiations.
No prior negotiations experience is required, and training will be provided. The Union will provide bargaining training to the members of the bargaining committee.
Leaves of absence are provided for members to attend all meetings related to bargaining without loss of pay or benefits.
Duties of Committee Members and Chair:
All committee members are expected to:
- Attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining
- Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities
- Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite
- Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer
- Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining
- Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process
- Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals
- Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining
Nominations for the bargaining committee positions must be received in the BCGEU Negotiations Department by 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 10th, 2026. Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned by fax to 604-294-5092, by email to [email protected] or by mail to:
BCGEU
Attn: Negotiations Department
4911 Canada Way
Burnaby BC V5G 3W3
In solidarity,
Katie Smith
Staff Representative, Negotiations
