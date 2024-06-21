Your Union has negotiated a settlement agreement through the grievance procedure regarding the 5 paid sick days all employees in BC are entitled to as per Employment Standards. The Employer has indicated that all members are now being provided with the 5 paid sick days in addition to any of their collective agreement entitlements.



Your employer completed an audit to ensure the entitlement for 5 paid sick days is applied retroactively to January 1, 2022. The retro payment will be issued June 28, 2024.



Please check to ensure your retro payment is correct. Members will have 21 days from the date they receive their retro payment to make an inquiry to the Employer regarding the payment amount and must contact the Employer before July 19, 2024.



If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to your worksite steward.



In solidarity,



Stacey Campbell

BCGEU Staff Representative



