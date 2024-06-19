Click here to find info on COVID-19

Broadmead Care Society Members - Broadmead Care Society Group Benefits Program effective July 1, 2024 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 19, 2024

As you are aware Broadmead Care Society has elected to change their benefit program provider to Sun Life effective as of July 1, 2024. Your Employer has advised the Union that all benefit entitlements will remain the same with some enhancements.
 
Should you notice you have any reduction in benefits with the new provider, or have any immediate concerns regarding your benefits, please reach out to your local steward.
 
In solidarity,
 
Stacey Campbell
BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



