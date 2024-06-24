The Union filed a grievance on behalf of members at Broadmead Care Society seeking five days of sick leave at 100% pay for eligible employees. Your Union has negotiated a settlement agreement through the grievance procedure regarding the five paid sick days all employees in BC are entitled to under the Employment Standards Act (ESA).



The ESA provisions for sick leave entitles all workers to a minimum of five days of sick leave per calendar year at full pay (as if the person was at work). This applies to auxiliary and regular employees. To be entitled to this, an employee must have worked with the Employer for at least 90 days prior.



The five sick days’ entitlement is on a calendar basis and cannot be carried over from one year to the next.



Your previous Collective Agreement STIIP provisions provided a sick leave bank of six days at 70% pay for regular employees and benefitted Auxiliaries, and 60% pay after a seven-day waiting period for Auxiliary employees eligible for Weekly Indemnity. This did not meet the ESA requirement of five days at 100% pay.



As of April 11, 2024, your Collective Agreement STIIP provision provides for six days at 100% pay, which exceeds the ESA requirement for regular employees and benefited Auxiliaries, and meets the requirement for five days at 100% pay for Auxiliary employees after 90 days of employment.



The Employer has confirmed that all eligible members are now being provided with the minimum five paid sick days at 100% pay, and they have completed an audit to ensure the entitlement for five paid sick days at 100% pay is applied retroactively to January 1, 2022. The retro payment will be issued June 28, 2024.



Please check to ensure your retro payment is correct. Members will have 21 days from the date they receive their retro payment to make an inquiry to the Employer regarding the payment amount and must contact the Employer before July 19, 2024.



If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to your worksite steward.



In solidarity,

Stacey Campbell, BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here







UWU/MoveUP