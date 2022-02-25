B.C. GENERAL EMPLOYEES' UNION

BUILDINGS OPERATOR

FACILITIES DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

March 10, 2022

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 83,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services. The BCGEU operates 12 area offices across the province and three buildings in Burnaby, BC which house our headquarters staff.

The BCGEU is seeking an experienced Buildings Operator for the union's Facilities Department. In this role, the successful applicant will work closely with other Facilities staff and the Facilities Manager to ensure that the union's buildings are well maintained and are operating at maximum efficiency.

This position is located in Burnaby. Effective date to be determined.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Under the general direction of the Facilities Manager:

Assist in the development of capital planning, amortization, mandatory operating equipment, leasing and major asset maintenance budgets for all facilities related projects as part of the budgeting cycle.

Monitor third party work for facilities, maintaining an effective contract management system.

Assist in the development of annual maintenance and repair schedules.

Provide preventative maintenance including minor repairs of facilities.

Coordinate and manage all building and major equipment inspections.

Identify and report major repairs or equipment replacement as needed.

Ensure the safety and protection of facilities, including issuing security cards and alarm codes to staff and elected officers of the union.

Monitor the BCGEU security system and provide quarterly reports to the Facilities Manager.

Maintain inventory control over equipment and supplies and assist in ordering replacement equipment and supplies.

Maintain building maintenance logs and records.

Identify area of potential energy and cost savings and make recommendations.

Attend joint occupational health & safety meetings as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Post-secondary education in facilities management or related area (red seal trades certificate, 4 th class power engineering certificate or related technical certificate preferred).

class power engineering certificate or related technical certificate preferred). Minimum of five years' experience in commercial property / building maintenance and repair.

Knowledge and experience with HVAC, electrical, mechanical and building systems.

Ability to monitor and coordinate day-to-day and project-based repairs and maintenance.

Experience developing and ensuring compliance with annual maintenance and repair schedules, budgets and capital plans as required.

Ability to monitor and assess the quality and scope of work done by contractors as per approved quotes / contracts.

Ability to communicate clearly (verbally and in writing) and have strong analytical, organizational and problem-solving skills.

Knowledge of occupational health and safety regulations and requirements.

Computer / technology proficiency is required.

Experience in the trade union movement will be considered an asset.

SALARY & BENEFITS:

Bi-Weekly: $4,009.04 - $4,355.48

Annually: $104,593.05 - $113,631.42

Regular full-time position. Paid vacation (5 weeks), comprehensive benefits package, enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan. Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Workers of colour, women, indigenous workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for this position.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, March 21, 2022

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected],

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland.





