Bargaining continued from November 30th to December 2nd. We have tabled our monetary proposals. The employer has now responded in full; while there are still many non-monetary items outstanding, these meetings were more productive than the last. We are currently making headway and we do not want to rush the process. We have agreed to meet again in the New Year with that in mind. Dates are yet to be scheduled.



Thank you for your patience as the bargaining process unfolds.



To help ensure that you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In Solidarity,



Laird Story, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Navpreet Shergill, Bargaining Committee Member

Bhavesh Patel, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, S./Staff Representative - Negotiations



