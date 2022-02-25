On Tuesday, March 22 and March 23, drop-in meetings will be held to review the tentative agreement. Departments will allow for small groups to attend throughout the day. A Comprehensive Ratification document will be available for your review.
We look forward to meeting you and explaining the various aspects of the tentative agreement. You will be able to vote after the meeting. Your bargaining committee recommends that you vote "YES" to this tentative agreement.
Ratification & Information meetings
Date: Tuesday, March 22th, 2022 & March 23, 2022
Time: From 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Location: 4606 Canada Way, Burnaby, BC V5G 1K5
Meeting Room to Be Announced
In solidarity,
Laird Story, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Navpreet Shergill, Bargaining Committee Member
Bhavesh Patel, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations
