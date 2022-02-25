On Tuesday, March 22 and March 23, drop-in meetings will be held to review the tentative agreement. Departments will allow for small groups to attend throughout the day. A Comprehensive Ratification document will be available for your review.

We look forward to meeting you and explaining the various aspects of the tentative agreement. You will be able to vote after the meeting. Your bargaining committee recommends that you vote "YES" to this tentative agreement.

Ratification & Information meetings

Date: Tuesday, March 22th, 2022 & March 23, 2022

Time: From 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Location: 4606 Canada Way, Burnaby, BC V5G 1K5

Meeting Room to Be Announced

In solidarity,

Laird Story, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Navpreet Shergill, Bargaining Committee Member

Bhavesh Patel, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP