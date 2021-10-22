Bargaining resumed in Burnaby for three days on October 12 - 14, 2021. We have four additional dates scheduled for November 1 - 4, 2021. A few Non-Monetary items remain unresolved, and we will continue to work toward an agreement on these matters. One particular example is the parking issue, where some frustration exists due to the lack of movement by the employer.



The Union bargaining committee will be tabling our monetary proposals when we meet in November. We are keenly aware the bargaining process has taken more time than expected to get started due to the pandemic; however, it's progressing appropriately now. Thank you for your patience and continued support. If you have any questions, please speak with a bargaining committee member.

Please stay tuned for additional updates as the bargaining process unfolds.



In Solidarity,



Laird Story, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Navpreet Shergill, Bargaining Committee Member

Bhavesh Patel, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, S./Staff Representative - Negotiations



