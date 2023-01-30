Your Bargaining Committee met this week to prepare for negotiating a renewal agreement with the employer. We spent the week reviewing your surveys and discussing each article in our current collective agreement to see if there are areas for improvement.

We currently have scheduled bargaining dates for the week of June 5th - 9th, for the initial exchange of proposals. Stay tuned for updates!

In Solidarity,

Laird Story, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Bhavesh Patel, Bargaining Committee member

Daphne Kowalczyk, Bargaining Committee member

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative - Negotiations

