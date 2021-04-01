Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
We are pleased to advise that a bargaining protocol was negotiated with your employer today. Our talks were conducted remotely via Zoom video conference. We are seeking additional dates and intend to exchange nonmonetary bargaining proposals when we meet next. It's very early days, and many more dates will be required. We will keep you apprised as bargaining continues.
In solidarity,
Laird Story, Bargaining Committee Chairperson Navpreet Shergill, Bargaining Committee Member Bhavesh Patel, Bargaining Committee Member Gary Bennett, Staff Representative - Negotiations