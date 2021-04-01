Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Bureau Veritas Canada (2019) Inc - Bargaining Protocol Negotiated - BCGEU

Bureau Veritas Canada (2019) Inc - Bargaining Protocol Negotiated - BCGEU

Published on April 01, 2021

We are pleased to advise that a bargaining protocol was negotiated with your employer today. Our talks were conducted remotely via Zoom video conference. We are seeking additional dates and intend to exchange nonmonetary bargaining proposals when we meet next. It's very early days, and many more dates will be required. We will keep you apprised as bargaining continues.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Laird Story, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Navpreet Shergill, Bargaining Committee Member
Bhavesh Patel, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP