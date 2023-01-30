In preparation for bargaining and the renewal of your collective agreement, your Bargaining Committee is looking for your feedback on your priorities and your issues of importance.



Please fill in this survey by Friday, March 31st. If you know someone who is a BCGEU member and did not receive this survey, please pass it on!



If you were forwarded this email, make sure your union has your current home email address by logging into the Member's Portal at members.bcgeu.ca and updating your information. This is an important step in ensuring you receive all future bargaining correspondence.



In solidarity,



Laird Story - Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Bhavesh Patel - Bargaining Committee Member

Daphne Kowalczyk - Bargaining Committee Member

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative – Negotiations



