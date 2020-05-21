Bargaining is currently on hold due to the Covid 19 pandemic. While we await our initial bargaining sessions to begin, we have to complete preparations and bargaining proposals. In addition we require a third bargaining committee member as Eduardo Aioli has stepped down. As per the collective agreement there can only be one person from a department on the bargaining committee.

Currently we have the following members on your bargaining committee:

Laird Story (Trace Organics) – Bargaining committee Chairperson

Navpreet Shergill (Ecotox) – Bargaining committee member

Attached please find nomination forms for the vacant bargaining committee position. If one person is nominated they will automatically sit on the bargaining committee with Laird Story and Navpreet Shergill. If more than one is nominated we will hold an election.

Nominations will close on June 12, 2020 at 5:00pm. You can return your nomination form in the self-addressed paid postage provided or to the email below:

Email Nominations to: Gary.bennett@bcgeu.ca

In solidarity,

Gary Bennett

Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP