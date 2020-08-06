Your Bargaining Committee is now preparing to negotiate a renewal collective agreement and we are asking for your input in a member questionnaire. This questionnaire is an opportunity for you to identify any issues, concerns, or improvements you would like brought forward for consideration in negotiations and will assist the Bargaining Committee in setting its bargaining priorities.
Please complete the questionnaire and submit your answers by fax to 604-294-5092 or toll-free 1-800-946-0244 to the attention of Gary Bennett, by email to Caroline.Haslam@bcgeu.ca, or by mail to BCGEU Negotiations at 4911 Canada Way, Burnaby, BC V5G 3W3.
You can access the questionnaire here and return by 5:00 pm, Friday, September 11, 2020.
To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
In solidarity,
Laird Story, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Navpreet Shergill, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Staff Representative - Negotiations
Download Bargaining Questionnaire here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?