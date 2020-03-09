Congratulations to Laird Story who has been elected to the position of bargaining committee chairperson for Bureau Veritas Canada (2019) Inc. Thank you Cherry Lane Caoili for letting your name stand.



The following are your bargaining committee:

Laird Story – Chairperson

Eduardo Caoili – Bargaining Committee

Navpreet Shergill – Bargaining Committee



Cherry Lane Caoili – (Alternate)





In solidarity,





Gary Bennett

Staff Representative - Negotiations





Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP