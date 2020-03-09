B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
Bureau Veritas Canada bargaining committee chairperson election results - BCGEU

Published on March 09, 2020

 

Congratulations to Laird Story who has been elected to the position of bargaining committee chairperson for Bureau Veritas Canada (2019) Inc. Thank you Cherry Lane Caoili for letting your name stand.

The following are your bargaining committee:

  • Laird Story – Chairperson
  • Eduardo Caoili – Bargaining Committee
  • Navpreet Shergill – Bargaining Committee


Cherry Lane Caoili – (Alternate)
 
 
In solidarity,
 
 
Gary Bennett
Staff Representative - Negotiations


