Congratulations to Laird Story who has been elected to the position of bargaining committee chairperson for Bureau Veritas Canada (2019) Inc. Thank you Cherry Lane Caoili for letting your name stand.
The following are your bargaining committee:
- Laird Story – Chairperson
- Eduardo Caoili – Bargaining Committee
- Navpreet Shergill – Bargaining Committee
Cherry Lane Caoili – (Alternate)
In solidarity,
Gary Bennett
Staff Representative - Negotiations
