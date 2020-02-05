Nominations are now open for one (1) steward position at your worksite.



To nominate someone as a steward, please complete the attached nomination form and return it to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office no later than 4:30 pm on Wednesday, February 12:

Mail: #130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

Fax: 604-215-1410

Email: area03@bcgeu.ca



What do stewards do?

Stewards provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly. They sign up new employees, provide information on BCGEU services and solve problems in the workplace. They conduct ratification votes and elections, and stewards keep members informed by distributing BCGEU information.



What skills do I need to be a steward?

Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills, and want to help others. Stewards are eligible for paid union leave from work to take steward training, and may take shorter classes in such topics as human rights, facing management, and communication.



If you are interested in becoming a steward, please have another BCGEU member fill out the attached nomination form to nominate you as a steward.



In Solidarity



Larisa Struk

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP