Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Burnaby Association for Community Inclusion - Worksite Stewards - BCGEU
Burnaby Association for Community Inclusion - Worksite Stewards - BCGEU
Published on September 02, 2020
***PLEASE POST ON UNION BOARD***
The BCGEU is looking for four (4) additional stewards. As having a steward at your worksite is of vital importance to every union member, we're opening up nominations again at all worksites. If you are interested in becoming a steward, or know someone who is, please fill out the nomination form attached here.
What do stewards do?Stewards provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly. They make sure new employees sign union membership cards and provide information on BCGEU services. Stewards conduct ratification votes and elections and keep members informed by distributing BCGEU communication.
What skills do I need to be a steward?Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others.
Is there training for new stewards?Yes. Stewards are eligible for paid union leave from work to take steward training every year at their area office. The BCGEU also offers workshops on human rights, facing management, and accommodating disabilities at the workplace.
How do I become a steward?Steward elections are informal. A union member from our workplace must nominate you using the attached Stewards Nomination Form.
REMEMBER: Management must not influence or interfere in steward elections. Report any such irregularities to your local chair and your staff representative through the area office.