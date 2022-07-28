This is a reminder that nominations are now open for three (3) Bargaining Committee members. Nomination forms must be received by the area office by midnight next Friday, December 16.



In accordance with your collective agreement, bargaining committee members must include a maximum of one member from any one program. If there are more nominations than positions available, or if there is more than one nomination in a given program, then we will run an election.



The Bargaining Committee Chair will be selected by the elected committee members. If there is no consensus, the committee member with the most votes will be the Chair.



The role of the bargaining committee members includes:

Attending caucus meetings and developing bargaining proposals;

Gathering and distributing information to members at the worksite;

Attending collective bargaining sessions with the employer;

Providing feedback and information to the staff representative during the bargaining process;

Assisting with meetings that may be held related to bargaining.

The union provides training to the bargaining committee and committee members will work directly with the BCGEU Staff Representatives during negotiations.



To nominate yourself or another member, please complete and return the attached nomination form to my Support at [email protected] - Attention: Larisa Mills no later than midnight on December 16, 2022 . If there are more nominations than positions available, the union will conduct an election.





Area office address: 130 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4Phone: 604-215-1499 Fax: 604-215-1410email: [email protected]



In solidarity,



Larisa Mills, Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here