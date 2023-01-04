Click here to find info on COVID-19

Burnaby Children’s Centre Society Bargaining Survey – We Need Your Input! - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 04, 2023

Nominations have re-opened to elect your Bargaining Committee in the upcoming round of negotiations with the Employer.
 
Once the bargaining committee is elected, they will meet to review priorities and develop bargaining proposals. To do so, it is important that your Bargaining Committee is aware of what is most important to you and where you want to see changes.
 
Please take the time to fill out the attached bargaining survey and return it by email to my attention no later than Midnight on Friday, February 3, 2023:
 
Fax:        604-215-1410
Email:    [email protected]
Mail:      #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4
 
Your answers will help the committee draft proposals that best reflect the issues that are most important to you.
 
 
In Solidarity,
 
 
Larisa Mills
Staff Representative 


Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of bargaining survey here



