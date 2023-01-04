Nominations have re-opened to elect your Bargaining Committee in the upcoming round of negotiations with the Employer.



Once the bargaining committee is elected, they will meet to review priorities and develop bargaining proposals. To do so, it is important that your Bargaining Committee is aware of what is most important to you and where you want to see changes.



Please take the time to fill out the attached bargaining survey and return it by email to my attention no later than Midnight on Friday, February 3, 2023 :



Fax: 604-215-1410

Email: [email protected]

Mail: #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4



Your answers will help the committee draft proposals that best reflect the issues that are most important to you.





In Solidarity,





Larisa Mills

Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of bargaining survey here





UWU/MoveUP