Nominations for the bargaining committee have now closed. We received three nominees for the three available positions so we will not need to go to an election. All nominees have been acclaimed!
Please join me in congratulating your bargaining committee members:
- Michelle Black
- Nancy Melchert
- Dawn Roberson
In the coming weeks, your bargaining committee will meet to elect a bargaining chair and develop bargaining proposals prior to starting negotiations with the Employer.
If you have not yet submitted your bargaining survey, please complete one as soon as possible and return it directly to a bargaining committee member. The answers that you provide will help the committee draft proposals on the issues that are most important to you.
In solidarity,
Larisa Mills
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
Download bargaining survey here
UWU/MoveUP
