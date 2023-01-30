Nominations for the bargaining committee have now closed. We received three nominees for the three available positions so we will not need to go to an election. All nominees have been acclaimed!



Please join me in congratulating your bargaining committee members:

Michelle Black

Nancy Melchert

Dawn Roberson

In the coming weeks, your bargaining committee will meet to elect a bargaining chair and develop bargaining proposals prior to starting negotiations with the Employer.



If you have not yet submitted your bargaining survey, please complete one as soon as possible and return it directly to a bargaining committee member. The answers that you provide will help the committee draft proposals on the issues that are most important to you.



In solidarity,





Larisa Mills

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download bargaining survey here





UWU/MoveUP