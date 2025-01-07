Dear BCGEU Members,

This is in follow up to the October 22, 2024, bulletin previously sent to you regarding the classifications for the ECE and ECEA jobs at Burnaby Family Life. The Union has now received the final remaining job description from your Employer for the Before and After School Worker job and we are pleased to advise that the review of job descriptions and classifications of ALL jobs at Burnaby Family Life has now been completed.

After the job descriptions were initially provided to the Union, your Employer advised they have determined there will be only one job description for all Early Childhood Educator positions at Burnaby Family Life including any current specialized roles.

Following this, the job descriptions were reviewed and the final classifications complete. This means that the duties and responsibilities listed in the job descriptions materially reflect the work being performed, and the job descriptions have been matched to the appropriate benchmark and pay grid level in the Collective Agreement. Your collective agreement states that "each regular employee is entitled to a copy of the recognized job description for their position" and this can be obtained from your Employer.

These are the final classifications:

Your Employer may have already implemented or will be preparing to implement the appropriate wage grid for your position based on the finalization of this process and the above grid levels. Any questions related to the implementation of the monetary provisions of your collective agreement can be directed to your Steward(s).

Thank you to everyone who provided input and participated in this process.

In solidarity,

