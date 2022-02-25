Click here to find info on COVID-19

Burnaby Home Support – 400 - 4946 Canada Way, Burnaby - Shop steward results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 25, 2022

We are pleased to announce that the below members have been have been acclaimed for the position of Steward for your worksite:

  • Surjit Jaswal
  • Elizabeth Look
  • Manpreet Mahil
  • Florentina Kelly
  • Elvira Sakowicz
  • Maria Bonithino
  • Paz Mazaredo
  • Margaret Snow

 
Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!
 
Thank you to all those that participated in the process. 
 
In solidarity
 
Rhonda Karaboitis
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



