We are pleased to announce that the below members have been have been acclaimed for the position of Steward for your worksite:





Surjit Jaswal

Elizabeth Look

Manpreet Mahil

Florentina Kelly

Elvira Sakowicz

Maria Bonithino

Paz Mazaredo

Margaret Snow



Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!



Thank you to all those that participated in the process.



In solidarity



Rhonda Karaboitis

Staff Representative



