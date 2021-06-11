Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
Burquitlam Senior Housing (L.J. Christmas Manor) Bargaining Survey - We Need Your Input Again! - BCGEU
Published on June 11, 2021
Your bargaining committee is now actively preparing for negotiations with the employer to renew the collective agreement. As it has been some time since we surveyed you for your bargaining priorities, we're providing another opportunity for you to let us know what is important to you. Bargaining committee members will distribute printed surveys to you at the worksite. Alternately, you may download and print a copy of the survey. Please return your completed survey to a bargaining committee member, or directly to BCGEU Headquarters, by Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM. If you know someone at your worksite who is a BCGEU member, but has not received this survey, please pass it on!
If you were forwarded this email, make sure we have your current home email address by providing it to a member of your bargaining committee. Providing your home email address will help ensure you receive important bargaining information and that you are able to participate in electronic votes.
In solidarity,
Minna Roemer, Bargaining Committee Member Betty Shier, Bargaining Committee Member Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations