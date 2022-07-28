We are pleased to confirm the details of the ratification information meeting and vote and to provide the complete ratification document you'll be voting on for LJ Christmas Manor.

Ratification Information Meeting

A ratification information meeting will be held at the worksite as follows:

Tuesday, October 18, 2022

1pm to 3:30pm

Note for employees working at the time: The Employer has agreed to release you from 1pm to 2pm to attend the meeting.

Please attend the worksite meeting if you can. You do not need to stay for the entire meeting. We will give an overview of the tentative agreement at 1pm and again shortly after 2pm. The rest of the time will be available for your questions.

Ratification Vote

Ratification voting will take place at the worksite using paper ballots. Voting will open on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 1:30pm and will close on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 2:30pm. Note that the vote may close early if all eligible members vote before the deadline.

Members who attend the ratification information meeting will be able to vote at that time. Members who do not vote at the meeting should see steward Minna Roemer to cast their vote. Minna is working on both Wednesday, October 19th and Thursday, October 20th.

All employees of LJ Christmas Manor in the bargaining unit represented by the BCGEU are eligible to vote on ratification regardless of whether you have completed a BCGEU membership application.

Ratification Document

When you vote, you will be voting on whether to accept the entire tentative agreement contained in the ratification document. The ratification document is lengthy and we will only speak to the highlights in the meetings. It is very important that you read the entire ratification document in advance so you can understand everything you are voting on, and so you can ask any questions you have at the meetings. Your bargaining committee recommends that you vote "yes" to accept the new agreement.

Highlights of the tentative agreement can be found in our September 15, 2022 bulletin.

In solidarity,

Minna Roemer, Bargaining Committee Member

Betty Shier, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



Download PDF of notice here



