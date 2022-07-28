Bargaining Bulletin #4: Monetary, Delays, and New Bargaining Dates

Your bargaining committee and employer met in negotiations on May 12th, and your bargaining committee met on May 26th to review its positions on all outstanding union and employer proposals. The parties met in negotiations again on June 20th and 24th. The June 24th bargaining session ended with the BCGEU proposing a complete settlement package, including wages and other important monetary items, for Burquitlam Senior Housing Society to consider.



The parties scheduled additional bargaining sessions for July 6th and 7th. Unfortunately, the union had to cancel these sessions due to conflicting dates being unexpectedly scheduled for the public sector Health Facilities bargaining table that the union staff negotiator attends for more than 2,000 BCGEU members.



We are pleased to announce that your bargaining committee and employer have new bargaining dates set for August 30th and 31st. Your bargaining committee will continue to press for a fair deal that protects your wages against rising costs and puts you ahead. We are optimistic that we will reach a tentative agreement over these two days. You can expect a further update after August 31st.



Thank you for your patience and support throughout this lengthy process. If you have any questions or concerns, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Minna Roemer, Bargaining Committee Member

Betty Shier, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



